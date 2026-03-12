Celebrated Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is set to embark on a new personal innings, with reports confirming his marriage to fiancée Vanshika on Thursday, March 14, 2026. The wedding ceremonies are scheduled to take place in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, culminating in a grand reception in Lucknow later in the week. The joyous occasion follows closely on the heels of India's triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026. Kuldeep Yadav Wedding to Host Sunil Gavaskar, Suryakumar Yadav Among Other Expected Guests.

Wedding Festivities Underway

The pre-wedding festivities for the couple, who hail from Kanpur, are understood to have commenced on Wednesday, March 13, with traditional Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. The main wedding ceremony on March 14 is expected to be an intimate affair, attended by close family members and relatives at a private resort in Mussoorie, with some reports specifying the Welcomhotel The Savoy as the venue. Following the nuptials, a lavish wedding reception is planned for Sunday, March 17, at The Centrum in Lucknow, where a larger gathering of guests is anticipated.

A Postponed Celebration

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika, his childhood friend, became engaged in June of last year. Their wedding was initially slated for November 2025 but was reportedly postponed to accommodate Yadav's commitments with the Indian national cricket team, particularly his focus on the T20 World Cup. The timing of the wedding now, shortly after India's successful defence of their T20 World Cup title, has been described by his coach, Kapil Pandey, as "perfect," adding to the celebratory mood. Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged To Childhood Friend Vanshika Following IPL 2025, Ceremony Takes Place At Lucknow.

Distinguished Guests Expected

The reception in Lucknow is anticipated to be a star-studded event, drawing prominent figures from the cricketing world and beyond. Invitations have reportedly been extended to several current and former Indian cricketers, officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and even Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Among the cricketing personalities rumoured to attend are former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and current players such as Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. Vanshika, who maintains a private profile, is known to work with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The wedding marks a significant personal milestone for Kuldeep Yadav, capping off a period of professional success and ushering in a new chapter in his life.

