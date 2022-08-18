The ACC Asia Cup is an International cricket tournament held by the Asian Cricket Council. It alternates between ODI and T20I, depending on the format of the ICC event succeeding it. The winner of this tournament is apparently crowned the Asian Champion. The first edition of the tournament was held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates in 1984. Three nations participated in the first edition of the competition- India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka and Team India emerged as the first ever champions of Asia. Asia Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the Continental Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in UAE.

The 2018 Asia Cup was the 14th edition of the tournament, held in the United Arab Emirates. It was played in a One-Day International format. A total of six nations participated in the tournament, five full members of the Asia Cricket Council- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka along with Hong Kong, who booked their place from the Asian Qualifiers.

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 Final

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma defeated Bangladesh in the finals by three wickets and were crowned the 2018 Asia Cup champions. India won their seventh Asia Cup title, more than any other nation in the history of the tournament. Indian opener Shikar Dhawan was awarded the Player of the Series after scoring the most runs (342) in the tournament. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav was tied up with Rashid Khan and Mustafizur Rahman for the most wickets taken in the 2018 Asia Cup. Asia Cup 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Men's T20I Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will once again be held in the UAE. It will be played in the T20I format for the second time after the 2016 Asia Cup in Bangladesh. India as the defending champions will be aiming for their eighth title in preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup which will be in Australia in October and November.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2022 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).