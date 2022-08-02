The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has released the Asia Cup 2022 schedule for the men's edition to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Asia Cup 2022 was initially to be held in Sri Lanka, but due to the economic crisis in the island nation the tournament was shifted to UAE. The Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to start from August 27 and will end on September 11 with the final in Dubai. The highlight of the Asia Cup 2022 schedule is the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai on August 28. The traditional rivals have been put together in Group A. Meanwhile, you can download the Asia Cup 2022 schedule in PDF format with match timing in IST here. The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in T20I format with ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled later in Australia. Asia Cup 2022 Schedule Released, India vs Pakistan T20I Match on August 28 in Dubai; Check Full Fixtures.

Rivals India and Pakistan are in Group B along with a Qualifying team. The Qualifier will be determined ahead of the tournament proper. UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore will play the qualifying tournament and the winner will head to the tournament proper and join India and Pakistan. The Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule in IST

Match Date Teams Group Venue Time (IST) 1 August 27 SL vs AFG B Dubai 07:30 PM 2 August 28 IND vs PAK A Dubai 07:30 PM 3 August 30 BAN vs AFG B Sharjah 07:30 PM 4 August 31 IND vs Q A Dubai 07:30 PM 5 September 01 SL vs BAN B Dubai 07:30 PM 6 September 02 PAK vs Q A Sharjah 07:30 PM 7 September 03 B1 vs B2 Super 4 Sharjah 07:30 PM 8 September 04 A1 vs A2 Super 4 Dubai 07:30 PM 9 September 06 A1 vs B1 Super 4 Dubai 07:30 PM 10 September 07 A2 vs B2 Super 4 Dubai 07:30 PM 11 September 08 A1 vs B2 Super 4 Dubai 07:30 PM 12 September 09 B1 vs A2 Super 4 Dubai 07:30 PM 13 September 11 Final Final Dubai 07:30 PM

The six teams have been divided into two equal groups. After the group stage, top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 round. The four teams will then face-off against each other and from there top two teams will enter the final. The possibility of India and Pakistan facing off in Super 4 and the final is quite high. India won the last edition of the tournament in 2018 and will start their campaign as the defending champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2022 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).