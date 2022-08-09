Asia Cup Cricket Winners List: The 2022 Asian Cup will be the 15th edition of the competition held by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and will be played in the T20I format. The first Asia Cup tournament was played in an ODI format in 1984 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India became the first nation to win the Asia cup after defeating Sri lanka. The last edition of the ACC Asia Cup was hosted by UAE in 2018 and India emerged as champions again with their win over Bangladesh in the final. The Asia Cup is a biennial multi-national event, taking place every two years since 1984 but for an interval of 10 years between 2000 and 2010 it was held once in every four years, which again turned biennial from the year 2012 and has been the same since. The 2020 Asia Cup was postponed to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it will be hosted in UAE. Asia Cup 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Men's T20I Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

The ACC Asia Cup was only played in ODI format before Asian Cricket Council in 2015 announced that the tournament will be played on a rotation basis between ODIs and T20Is depending on the format of upcoming world events. The 2016 Asia Cup in Bangladesh was played in the T20I format for the first time ahead of the T20 World Cup, the same year.

India has won the Asia Cup seven times (6 ODIs, 1 T20Is), which is more than any other nation in the competition. India are also defending champions for the 2022 Asia Cup which will be played at the United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka are second on the list with five ODI titles and are followed by Pakistan with two titles to their name.

Asia Cup Winners List and Hosts

Year Format Hosts Winner 1984 ODI UAE India 1986 ODI Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1988 ODI Bangladesh India 1990/91 ODI India India 1995 ODI UAE India 1997 ODI Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2000 ODI Bangladesh Pakistan 2004 ODI Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2008 ODI Pakistan Sri Lanka 2010 ODI Sri Lanka India 2012 ODI Bangladesh Pakistan 2014 ODI Bangladesh Sri Lanka 2016 T20I Bangladesh India 2018 ODI UAE India

The upcoming 15th edition of the Asia Cup was originally going to be held in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was postponed to 2022. Sri Lanka were to host the event but informed the ACC that they won't be able to do so due to the countries economical and political crisis. On July 27, 2022 ACC made a decision that the tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11.

