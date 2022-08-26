The Asia Cup 2022 is here as the continental cricket tournament is all set to be held in UAE. The 15th edition of the competition was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but it was shifted to the middle-east region of Asia due to a concerning economic crisis in the island nation. As the Asia Cup is around the corner, fans have started to look out for its live telecast and online streaming details. The multinational tournament will start tomorrow, August 27. Six countries will participate in this competition and this time they will be fighting against each other in the T20 format. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About SL vs AFC Cricket Match in Dubai

The competition, which is slated to start on August 27, will welcome India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The first five teams qualified directly, but Hong Kong had to earn a place in the cricket tournament by overcoming qualifier hurdles. Six teams have been divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are in one group while the other three teams are in another group. The defending champions, Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma will begin their title defense on August 28 against Babar Azam's Pakistan.

As the tournament nears, let's take a look at the live telecast and online live streaming details of Asia Cup 2022. Find the T20 cricket tournament streaming and telecast details below.

When and Where is Asia Cup 2022 is Going to be Held? Time, Date & Venue

The Asia Cup 2022 is going to be held in UAE from August 27 to September 11. The matches will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. All the games have a tentative start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

On Which TV Channel can I Watch Asia Cup 2022 Live? Read Live Telecast Details:

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune to Star Sports channels to catch the live action of all the cricket matches of the tournament.

Where I can watch Asia Cup 2022 Matches Online Live Streaming?

As Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup 2022, the fans will be able to get the online live streaming of all games. Disney+Hotstar would provide the online live streaming of Asia Cup games in India. If you want to watch the matches on this app then you need to subscribe.

India and Pakistan are the two favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy in UAE. The Men in Blue are the reigning champions of the competition as they beat Bangladesh in 2018 Asia Cup final in UAE. But, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan would also try to edge the favourites to emerge victorious.

