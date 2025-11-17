India vs Pakistan matches across any sport is always full of thrill and excitement and in cricket, the contests are always high-octane and witness some moment of controversy or the other. The two Asian nations have had strained political ties for a very long time now and after the military conflict earlier this year, the India vs Pakistan matches have been nothing more than intense and they have witnessed a number of controversial moments. But in the backdrop of a number of India vs Pakistan duels on the cricket field in the past few months, a video has emerged of India and Pakistan players engaging in an on-field fight! Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Give Fan An Autograph on Pakistan Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo.

Yes, the viral video in question shows that two players from India and Pakistan engage in an on-field fight during a cricket match in Sharjah. The videos showed that the players, wearing India and Pakistan jerseys, grabbed each other's kits and engaged in a heated argument. The other India and Pakistan players tried hard to separate the two who shouted at each other's faces and things looked to be getting out of control. The viral video, shared on X by an account with the username 'vijayma70555375', went viral on the micro-blogging platform, garnering thousands of views amid other reactions. But did India and Pakistan players engage in an on-field fight?

The viral video showing the India and Pakistan players fighting on the field is fake. Yes, the video has no connection with reality and has been generated using AI (Artificial Intelligence). The players involved in the on-field fight, as seen in the viral video, are not real human beings and AI-created characters. At certain points in the video (0:07 secs), a hand from another player was seen overlapping a character on the screen and this is another example why the video is fake. Fact Check: Did Leopard Interrupt Ranji Trophy Match in Dharamshala? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Instagram Video.

With AI now readily available through various open-source softwares, creating such videos today have become very easy and this is one such example, which has been created to simply mislead people online. There was no India vs Pakistan clash slated to take place in Sharjah as well. India and Pakistan's senior men's teams faced each other thrice at the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in Dubai in September and in October, the women's teams had a match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which was in Colombo. The India A and Pakistan Shaheens had a match in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament on November 15, with Doha being the venue.

