India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: It is time for another IND vs PAK contest as the India A team takes on the Pakistan Shaheens in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament. An India vs Pakistan rivalry is always riveting to watch in cricket and two young teams full of talent and confidence will lock horns with each other to claim continental glory. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, will host the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Hundred, Becomes India's Joint Third-Fastest T20 Centurion During India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match.

Both India A and Pakistan Shaheens got off to winning starts in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament. Led by Irfan Khan Niazi, the Pakistan Shaheens team opened their campaign in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament with a victory over Oman by 40 runs. On the same day, Jitesh Sharma's India A established themselves as a solid contender for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 title with a dominant performance against the UAE. Batting first, it was the Vaibhav Suryavanshi show as he struck 144 off just 42 deliveries to help India A post 297/4. India A won the match comfortably by 148 runs. Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Blistering Century Helps India A Gain Dominant Win In Tournament Opener Against United Arab Emirates By 148 Runs.

India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Match Details

Match India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Date Sunday, November 16 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India A vs Pakistan Shaheens in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

India A will take on Pakistan Shaheens in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament on Sunday, November 16. The India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match is set to be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament. Fans in India can hence watch the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. For India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Live Streaming Online of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 live streaming online. Fans in India can watch the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens live streaming online on the Sony Liv app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide India A vs Pakistan Shaheens live streaming online, but fans would need either a match pass or a tour pass for the same. It shall be a highly entertaining contest with India A eventually coming out on top.

