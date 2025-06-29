The legendary India national cricket team batter Rohit Sharma posted a reel on his official Instagram account, remembering the Men in Blue's Triumph in the ICC T20 World 2024, on June 29, exactly a year ago from today. Rohit Sharma was the captain of the Indian cricket team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The Hitman became the second-Indian captain to win the prestigious T20 World Cup Trophy, with the first coming under MS Dhoni in 2007. The batter shared clips of celebration after the victory in the reel. Rohit Sharma retired from the T20I format of the game on the same date of India's World Cup triumph, winning the final match against South Africa at the Kensington Oval Barbados. Rohit Sharma Reflects on India–Pakistan Cricket Rivalry, Says ‘Nothing Compares to It’ (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Gets Nostalgic

View this post on Instagram

