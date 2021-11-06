Australia and West Indies are locking horns with each other at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup 2021 match. There's a tough race between Australia and South Africa for Group 1. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live updates of the match but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. So the Group of Death has three teams vying for the spot in the knockouts. With three wins from four matches, Australia stands on number two of the T20 World Cup matches. AUS vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

The team will look to have a comprehensive win over West Indies as South Africa has been vying for a spot in the semis. They will have to have a better NRR than South Africa so confirm their spot in the semis. West Indies on the other hand is almost knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021 as they have only won a game out of four matches. In terms of the head-to-head battle, West Indies have a significant advantage over Australia.

Out of the 16 matches played by both teams, West Indies have won 10 matches and the rest of the games are won by Australia. With this, kind of a head-to-head record, it would be interesting to see how the match pans out for both sides.