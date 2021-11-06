Evin Lewis who was looking good with the bat could not stay for a long time. Adam Zampa bowled a googly but plans up in safe hands. Smith takes up a good catch.
Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer are actually handling the ship after a fall of wickets. What West Indies needs is a good partnership right now!
West Indies has lost wickets in quick succession. Nicholas Pooran and Rostan Chase have were the ones who departed. Australia is back into the game after Chris Gayle went bonkers.
After being hit with a SIX, Pat Cummins removes Chris Gayle. Gayle was on fire in the last over, but that's how the Aussies reacted to the damage. Gayle gets BOWLED!
Universe Boss Chris Gayle has gone binkers slamming tall sixes and fours in the last over. The universe Boss is truly shifting gears. He scored 24 runs in the last over!
Australia and West Indies are locking horns with each other at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup 2021 match. There's a tough race between Australia and South Africa for Group 1. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live updates of the match but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. So the Group of Death has three teams vying for the spot in the knockouts. With three wins from four matches, Australia stands on number two of the T20 World Cup matches.
The team will look to have a comprehensive win over West Indies as South Africa has been vying for a spot in the semis. They will have to have a better NRR than South Africa so confirm their spot in the semis. West Indies on the other hand is almost knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021 as they have only won a game out of four matches. In terms of the head-to-head battle, West Indies have a significant advantage over Australia.
Out of the 16 matches played by both teams, West Indies have won 10 matches and the rest of the games are won by Australia. With this, kind of a head-to-head record, it would be interesting to see how the match pans out for both sides.