With a spot in the semifinals in mind, Australia would aim to give it their absolute best when they face an already eliminated Bangladesh side in a Group 1 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, November 4. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium and has a start time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Australia were well on track in their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign but a loss to England seemed to have derailed their momentum for the time being. However, with every match becoming an important one now and with just one semifinal spot remaining from this group, Australia would know that they need to beat Bangladesh by a sound margin in order to topple them and move above South Africa to the second spot on the points table. AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs Bangladesh, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Bangladesh meanwhile, have nothing much to play for but pride. They were brave in the first round but have just not been able to stitch together a complete performance in the four Group 1 games they have played. As a result, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with no wins in four games and with an aim to sign off on a high, Mahmudullah's men would aim at playing their best cricket. They did bowl well against South Africa but failed to win with one of the reasons being the fact that the target was too small to chase down. AUS vs BAN Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34

When is Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs Bangladesh clash in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 4, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Australia vs Bangladesh match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to Australia vs Bangladesh match online.

