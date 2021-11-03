It's the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 and we shall have Australia and Bangladesh will be locking horns with each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall be taking you through the preview, live streaming, head-to-head record and other details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at how things have looked so far for the two teams in the tournament. So Australia is just a step away from qualifying in the semi-finals of the tournament. SA vs BAN Stat Highlights T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Bowlers Shine in Dominant Display.

So far they have played three games and have won a couple of them. They enter the game with a loss against England by eight wickets. Bangladesh on the other hand looks out of contention for qualification as they have lost all their three games. Ahead of the game, they suffered from a major jolt as their star player Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the tournament. Naturally, this will affect the players. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game below.

AUS vs BAN, T20 Head-to-Head

Australia and Bangladesh have a very interesting head-to-head record. The two teams h have locked horns with each other nine times out of which Australia has won five games and the rest four are by Bangladesh. However, their record in the T20 World Cup has Australia winning against Bangladesh by 4-0.

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34, Key Players

Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell will play an important role for Australia in this match with Bangladesh depending on the duo of Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan to shine for them in this fixture.

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34, Mini-Battles

Mustafizur Rahman vs Aaron Finch and Aaron Finch going up against Taskeen Ahmed would be the mini-battles in this game to watch out for.

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 03, 2021 (Wednesday). The AUS vs BAN encounter has a start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 03:00 pm.

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast Pakistan vs Namibia match live on Star Sports channels. AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the AUS vs BAN live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34 Likely Playing XIs

Australia Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh/Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh Likely Playing XI: Naim Sheikh, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Patwari, Mustafizur Rahman/Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2021 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).