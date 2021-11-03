Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to lock horns with each other at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. In this article, we shall be picking the Dream11 team for game number 34, but before that let's have a look at the preview for the match. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. While Australia just needs a game to qualify for the semi-finals, Bangladesh has been on a losing spree. AUS vs BAN Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34.

Team Bangladesh will be looking to win this fixture and thus would want to get a respite from the losing spree. Australia won against South Africa by 5 wickets and then by 7 wickets against Sri Lanka. However, their winning spree was halted by England as the Three Lions registers an 8-wicket Aaron Finch's men. Bangladesh on the other hand has lost all three games and will be looking to win this one. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team for the match below.

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers Liton Das (BAN)

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – David Warner (AUS), Mahmudullah (BAN), Aaron Finch (AUS), N. Sheikh (BAN) could be the batters.

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders Glenn Maxwell (AUS), M. Hassan (BAN) could be the all-rounders.

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mitchell Starc (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS), Pat Cummins (AUS), Taskin Ahmed (BAN) could be the bowlers.

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Dream11 Team Prediction: Liton Das (BAN), David Warner (AUS), Mahmudullah (BAN), Aaron Finch (AUS), N. Sheikh (BAN), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), M. Hassan (BAN), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS), Pat Cummins (AUS), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

David Warner (AUS) should be the captain of your AUS vs BAN, Dream11 Fantasy Team while Taskin Ahmed (BAN) can be selected as the vice-captain.

