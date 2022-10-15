The much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2022 is here and once again, some star cricketers from major cricketing nations would compete for top honours in the shortest format of the game. All 16 teams, who would be participating in the tournament, have been working hard to face some of the toughest challenges on the cricket pitch and undoubtedly, this edition of the competition promises to be nothing less than fascinating. There are already some marquee clashes lined up, the likes of which include an India vs Pakistan showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. Plus, there are some other exciting games coming up in the qualifiers out of which, four teams would join the main draw or the Super 12 stage. Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam’s Photoshoot Pictures Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Clash Go Viral! (See Pics)

Australia are the defending champions of the competition, having defeated New Zealand to win the title when the tournament was held in UAE last year. Aaron Finch and his men were superb in the tournament as they pulled off some scintillating performances with both bat and ball to clinch their second T20 World Cup title. Though they have the home advantage, the competition would be tougher this time around.

When Is ICC T20 World Cup 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will kickstart on October 16 (Sunday) with the final of the competition being on November 13 (Sunday). The tournament will be hosted in different venues across Australia and will involve a total of 16 teams. The timings of the different matches will be 5:30 am, 8:30 am, 9:30 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm. It is to be noted that all these timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcast partner for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network channels to watch live telecast of the T20 World Cup matches on their TV sets.

How To Watch ICC T20 World Cup2022 Live Online Streaming In India?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform for Star network, would be providing live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches. Fans can enjoy live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app but they would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2022 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).