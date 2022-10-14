T20 World Cup Winners List: The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is to be scheduled for October 16, 2022, and It will be the eighth edition of the event. Previously, the tournament was called World T20. The ICC T20 World Cup is a biennial event but it will be making its second appearance in two consecutive years. Originally the T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Australia in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, it was postponed to 2022 and the 2021 edition which was to be held in India was played in UAE and Oman together. Hence, 2020 edition was rearranged in Australia in 2022. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The ICC T20 World Cup is an international tournament organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The first edition of the T20 Tournament was played in South Africa, in which team India emerged as the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup champions and Pakistan as the runners-up.

West Indies is the most successful team in the tournament, they have won the T20 World Cup on two occasions in 2012 and 2016. Heading into the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup the hosts Australia are the defending champions. Who Is the Highest Run-Scorer in T20 World Cup History From India? From Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, List of Top 5 Indian Run Scorers.

List of ICC T20 World Cup Winners from 2007-2021

Winner Host Year India South Africa 2007 Pakistan England 2009 England West Indies 2010 West Indies Sri Lanka 2012 Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2014 West Indies India 2016 Australia UAE and Oman 2021

An opportunity to defend their World Cup title in their own nation and become the only team to win two consecutive titles is a blessing in itself. Australia, with all their might, will try to achieve this in front of their home fans. After the previous year's World Cup, all the teams have made the necessary changes and will try not to repeat the same mistakes. The Sri Lankan side will be aiming for the World Cup after conquering the Asia Cup 2022.

