Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Delhi Capitals have named star all-rounder Axar Patel as their captain for the upcoming 2025 season. Patel has been with DC since 2019 and was their top retention in IPL 2025 Retention for INR 16.50 crore. Patel captained DC in IPL 2024, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a must-win match, as regular skipper Rishabh Pant was serving a one-match ban for slow over-rate. Harry Brook Banned from IPL for Two Seasons Following Last-minute Pullout from 2025 Edition.

Patel has been having a stellar run since 2024, winning the ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy this year with India, apart from being appointed as vice-captain of Team India's T20I side. As captain, Patel has led Gujarat in 23 matches across List-A, First-Class, and T20 matches, with his last stint being in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

DC Announce Axar Patel As IPL 2025 Captain

For DC, Patel has played 82 IPL matches, scoring 967 runs, and claimed 62 wickets in six seasons. Overall, in 150 IPL matches since making his debut in 2014, the all-rounder has amassed 1,653 runs and picked 123 wickets, with one fifty, and a solitary four-wicket haul.

This upcoming Indian Premier League 18 season will see as many as five new franchise captains — Patel (DC), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Rishabh Pant (LSG), and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS).

