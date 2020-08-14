Babar Azam has just added yet another feather in his illustrious hat. He has surpassed players like Marnus Labuschange, Virat Kohli and others and has topped the list of highest averages in Tests since the start of 2018. Babar averages 64.69 and the Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschnage stands on number two with 63.43. Steve Smith is on number three averaging 59.66. Indian captain Virat Kohli is on number four with 53.29. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson stands on number five of the list with 52.58. Ahead of lunch, Babar Azam was five runs away from bringing up his half-century. Pakistan vs England Live Score of 2nd Test Day 2.

The netizens shared the record on social media as the Pakistani cricketer sweated it out in the middle. Babar Azam has been commendable and has improved his game since for the past two years. The cricket experts all over the world include Azam in the list of best cricketers. Even Wasim Akram during the game mentioned that the Azam has improved phenomenally for the last two years. Now, let's have a look at the record below:

His test graph

Babar Azam - just keeps on getting better and better #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/2Vpb1lLahG — SAQIB GONDAL (@SAQIBGONDALPTI) August 14, 2020

Sadly, his innings did not last long and Azam made way to the pavilion on the score of 47. It was Stuart Broad who had claimed the wicket of the Pakistani batsman who was looking good. After winning the toss, Pakistan had elected to bat and lost five wickets on the day one of the match.

