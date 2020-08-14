So here is the official update from the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The play is expected to star at 12.30 pm. So we don't have to wait for that long now.
The covers are off and as we wait for the official word, let's have a look a the wicket highlights below:
Who impressed you most with the ball on Day 1? 🏴🏏
Full Highlights: https://t.co/MhscYFTLWB#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/8NeRQfuhif— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 14, 2020
The covers have come off and the rains have stopped. The players and the fans heave a sigh of relief. As per the reports, the inspection will take place at 11.40 local time.
So all eyes were on Fawad Alam on Day 1 of the Test Match, but things didn't turn as expected for the Pakistani batsman who made a comeback after 11 years. Check out the video of his dismissal below:
After a long wait of 11 years , if a player is given a chance to comeback in difficult series and he does not perform , it would not be surprising . The team management should give Fawad Alam chance properly in next two or three series like any other player #fawadalam #EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/EBvFpDaJaP— Arsalan Shahzad (@ArsalanShahzed) August 13, 2020
Rain has delayed the start of day 2 of the Pakistan vs England second Test match. The covers are still on and the umpires have not stepped as yet.
This is now: pic.twitter.com/RASyA6RsIE— George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) August 14, 2020
The covers are still on at the Rose Bowl ground as there is a light shower. so there will be a delayed start. but the forecast predicts better weather as the day progresses. Take a look at our weather update prediction for the second Test.
James Anderson removed Shan Masood in his second over and then provided the breakthrough after lunch by picking Azhar Ali, who had stitched a 72-run stand with Abid Ali and was looking towards a big score. The rest of the bowlers then ran through Pakistan's middle-order leaving Babar Azam and Mohammad Riswan with a big responsibility to put some respectable score on board. England will certainly be on top and firing. But in Babar Azam, Pakistan won't be wrong to have high hopes of a rescue.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 2 of the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match. Pakistan ended the day at 126/5 after opting to bat first. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were at the crease for the visitors. James Anderson was the most successful bowler for England in the opening day. But all four bowlers got wickets. Live-action to get underway soon.
PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 2: Bowlers kept England on top in a rain-hit day 1 of the Pakistan vs England second Test match in Southampton. James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets while Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes took one apiece as Pakistan lost six wickets for 126 runs on the opening day. Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) were at the crease when rain and poor light closed pay after just 45.4 overs. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live-action of day 2 of the ENG vs PAK second Test match. Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights.
Pakistan started in the worse manner losing Shan Masood, centurion from the previous Test, in the third over. But Azhar Ali and Abid Ali controlled the innings and took them to lunch without any further casualty. The pair shared a 72-run partnership before the captain nicked one to second slip starting a short collapse. Azhar departed at 78 runs and Pakistan lost three more in the 41 runs they scored. Abid Ali edged one to Rory Burns off Sam Curran, while Asad Shafiq fell to Broad. ENG vs PAK 2nd Test 2020, Day 1 Stat Highlights: James Anderson and Co Dominate Against Visitors.
Fawad Alam, playing his first international match in 11 years, was out for a four-ball duck after failing to read Chris Woakes in-nipper delivery to his pads. The umpire had initially adjudged not-out but changed his decision after England review. Babar Azam batted part from the rest and scored 25 runs, which included a gorgeous boundary to the on-side.
Anderson was the key for England and took the opening two wickets. He trapped Masood in his second over and then returned after lunch to dismiss the opposite captain before he could go big. Abid Ali scored a fighting half-century but nicked to second slip of Sam Curran. Asad Shafiq fell to Stuart Broad’s trap outside the off-stump. England will hope they can quickly clean the tail while Pakistan will have their hopes pinned on Babar Azam.
Squads
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley.
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan.