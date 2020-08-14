PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 2: Bowlers kept England on top in a rain-hit day 1 of the Pakistan vs England second Test match in Southampton. James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets while Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes took one apiece as Pakistan lost six wickets for 126 runs on the opening day. Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) were at the crease when rain and poor light closed pay after just 45.4 overs. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live-action of day 2 of the ENG vs PAK second Test match. Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights.

Pakistan started in the worse manner losing Shan Masood, centurion from the previous Test, in the third over. But Azhar Ali and Abid Ali controlled the innings and took them to lunch without any further casualty. The pair shared a 72-run partnership before the captain nicked one to second slip starting a short collapse. Azhar departed at 78 runs and Pakistan lost three more in the 41 runs they scored. Abid Ali edged one to Rory Burns off Sam Curran, while Asad Shafiq fell to Broad. ENG vs PAK 2nd Test 2020, Day 1 Stat Highlights: James Anderson and Co Dominate Against Visitors.

Fawad Alam, playing his first international match in 11 years, was out for a four-ball duck after failing to read Chris Woakes in-nipper delivery to his pads. The umpire had initially adjudged not-out but changed his decision after England review. Babar Azam batted part from the rest and scored 25 runs, which included a gorgeous boundary to the on-side.

Anderson was the key for England and took the opening two wickets. He trapped Masood in his second over and then returned after lunch to dismiss the opposite captain before he could go big. Abid Ali scored a fighting half-century but nicked to second slip of Sam Curran. Asad Shafiq fell to Stuart Broad’s trap outside the off-stump. England will hope they can quickly clean the tail while Pakistan will have their hopes pinned on Babar Azam.

Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan.