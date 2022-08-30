Bangladesh will face off against Afghanistan in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played on August 30, 2022 (Tuesday) at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, which will be the first game of the competition held at the venue. So we bring you BAN vs AFG live score updates and commentary of the Asia Cup 2022 encounter. Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Is Reaping the Benefits of Its Cricketers Playing in T20 Leagues Across the World, Says Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan started their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on the front foot as they got the better of Sri Lanka in their opening encounter. They will be hoping to replicate that feat and secure their place in the Super Four stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the competition and will have high hopes for themselves. They recently lost a T20I bilateral series to Zimbabwe but will aim to put that result behind them and start Asia Cup 2022 on a winning note.

Afghanistan are coming into the game with momentum behind them but will face a stern test in Bangladesh. Both teams are matched equally on paper and will need their star men to stand out to take away maximum points from the encounter.