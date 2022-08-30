Afghanistan are the first team to book their place in the Super 4s of Asia Cup 2022 with a brilliant win over Bangladesh. A sensational cameo from Najibullah Zadran saw the team over the line.
Wicket! Afghanistan are in a spot of bother at the moment as they have lost their skipper Mohammad Nabi. Mohammad Saifuddin struck in his very first over of the match.
Wicket! Hazratullah Zazai's torrid time on the crease comes to an end as Mosaddek Hossain accounts for the Afghan batter. The spinner caught Zazai plumb in front of the stumps.
Afghanistan have gotten off to a decent start despite losing an early wicket. Hazratullah Zazai has been on the crease from the start and needs to get a move on.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai have made a decent start to the chase. The duo will be looking to set a great platform for the chase to take their team close to victory.
Another brilliant bowling performance has put Afghanistan on the front foot in this Asia Cup. They have managed to restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 in the 20 overs. Mosaddek Hossain played a crucial knock for Bangladesh.
Wicket! Rashid Khan took his third wicket of the match as he dismissed Mahmadullah. The Bangladeshi batter got off to a decent start but was not able to build on it.
Bangladesh are in deep trouble as Afghanistan spinners have got them on the back foot. After Mujeeb's three-for, Rashid Khan has added two wickets to his account.
Wicket! Rashid Khan adds to the misery of Bangladesh as he strikes in his very first over to dismiss the very dangerous Mudshfiqur Rahim.
Wicket! Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets the big wicket as he dismisses Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan. The spinner has taken all three wickets in the match.
Bangladesh will face off against Afghanistan in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played on August 30, 2022 (Tuesday) at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, which will be the first game of the competition held at the venue. So we bring you BAN vs AFG live score updates and commentary of the Asia Cup 2022 encounter. Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Is Reaping the Benefits of Its Cricketers Playing in T20 Leagues Across the World, Says Rashid Khan.
Afghanistan started their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on the front foot as they got the better of Sri Lanka in their opening encounter. They will be hoping to replicate that feat and secure their place in the Super Four stage of the competition.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the competition and will have high hopes for themselves. They recently lost a T20I bilateral series to Zimbabwe but will aim to put that result behind them and start Asia Cup 2022 on a winning note.
Afghanistan are coming into the game with momentum behind them but will face a stern test in Bangladesh. Both teams are matched equally on paper and will need their star men to stand out to take away maximum points from the encounter.