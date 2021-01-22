BAN vs WI Live Streaming Online: Bangladesh will aim to take an inevitable 2-0 lead as they take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday (January 22). The Bangla Tigers must be high on confidence after their comfortable six-wicket triumph in the opening ODI. Comeback man Shakib Al Hasan shone in that encounter with a sensational four-wicket haul as West Indies got bundled out for 122 runs. The home team didn't face much trouble while chasing as they crossed the line with more than 16 overs to spare. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of BAN vs WI match. Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

For the unversed, a second-string West Indies team is playing this series as many big names including regular skipper Kieron Pollard made themselves unavailable. Jason Mohammed eventually got the team's reins, and the visitors couldn't put up a fight in the first match. Nevertheless, they must focus on the positives. Kyle Mayers played a decent knock of 40 whereas Akeal Hosein scalped a three-wicket haul. As the forthcoming contest takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2021 match will get underway on January 22, 2021 (Friday). The match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and the game is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI will not be telecast live in India since there are no official broadcasters for Bangladesh vs West Indies series. Fans can, however, keep themselves updated with the match by following the social media pages of both teams.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI match on FanCode app. Fans can follow the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam

West Indies Squad: Joshua Da Silva(w), Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed(c), Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jahmar Hamilton, Keon Harding, Kjorn Ottley

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).