Bangladesh will aim to seal the deal when they take on West Indies in the second ODI of three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday (January 22). Tamim Iqbal’s men put up a sensational show in the opening game and registered a thumping six-wicket triumph. Comeback man Shakib Al Hasan shone for the home team as the visitors got bundled out for 122 runs. The Bangla Tigers didn’t face much trouble while chasing the target as they crossed the line with 16.1 overs to spare. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for BAN vs WI match. Shakib Al Hasan Takes Four-Wicket Haul on Return After Ban.

While the hosts will look to continue their winning run, the second-string Caribbean team are aiming for redemption. K Mayers (40) and Rovman Powell (28) were the only West Indies batsman to make an impact with the bat. At the same time, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein had impressive outings with the ball. However, the visitors need to put up an extraordinary effort to level the series in the second ODI. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – We will pick Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) as the wicket-keeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rovman Powell (WI), Sunil Ambris (WI), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Soumya Sarkar (BAN) and Mahmudullah (BAN) will be selected as the five specialists batsmen.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) and Kyle Mayers (WI) will be the two all-rounders in the team.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) and Rubel Hossain (BAN) will be the three bowlers in the side.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Rovman Powell (WI), Sunil Ambris (WI), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Mahmudullah (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Kyle Mayers (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Rubel Hossain (BAN).

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas his teammate Tamim Iqbal (BAN) can fill the vice-captain slot.

