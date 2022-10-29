Bangladesh (BAN) takes on Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the 28th match of the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 30 October (Sunday) at the Gabba. The match will begin at 08:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs ZIM T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Bangladesh after the opening win against Netherlands were thrashed by South Africa in their second game of the super 12 stage. A huge defeat by 104 runs also impacted their run rate and are currently on the fourth spot of the group 2 points table. As far as Zimbabwe, the team stunned one of the tournament favourites Pakistan on Thursday after winning by 1 run in a last-ball thriller. It is noteworthy to mention, Zimbabwe are yet to face a defeat in the super 12 stage after playing two matches, one of which got washed away against South Africa. With three matches remaining, Zimbabwe are certainly in a position to make their qualification into the semi-finals possible if they continue their upbeat performance. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

BAN vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Regis Chakabva (ZIM) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

BAN vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Afif Hossain (BAN) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

BAN vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM) could be our all-rounders

BAN vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Tanaka Chivanga (ZIM) could form the bowling attack

BAN vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Afif Hossain (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Tanaka Chivanga (ZIM).

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be named as the captain of your BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).