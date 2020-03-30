Bangladesh Cricket Board to Provide Financial Support to Women’s NCL and Non-Contracted Dhaka Premier League Players

Bangladesh Cricket Board (Photo Credits: Twitter/Bangladesh Cricket Board)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill with several sporting competitions being either cancelled or suspended. Due to this, revenues of several teams and players have taken a huge hit. During these testing times, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced one-time monetary support to the players who participated in the Dhaka Premier League and the 2018-19 Women’s National Cricket League. All cricketing activities in the country and training camps are postponed due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Bangladesh Cricket Team to Donate Half of Monthly Salary to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic.

BCB will be giving monetary support to the cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League who are not included in the board’s contract list for national cricketers or the BCB’s first-class player contract. All of these players will receive an amount of 30,000 BDT to cover for their expenses. The league was suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus epidemic. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones Second Round of Matches in Dhaka Premier League.

The cricketing governing body in the country also announced that they will contribute with an amount of 20,000 BDT to assist the women’s cricketers who had taken part in the 2018-19 Women’s NCL and have been a part of BCB’s selection camp in 2019-20.

The 2019-20 DPDCL was postponed on March 19 with only one round of matches being completed. This decision was taken as a precautionary measure to combat the rapid growth of coronavirus after consultation with the Ministry of Youth & Sports in the country.