2019–20 DPDCL: Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones Second Round of Matches in Dhaka Premier League

Bangladesh Cricket Board (Photo Credits: Twitter/Bangladesh Cricket Board)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on March 16, 2020 (Monday) that they have decided to postpone the 2nd round of matches of the ongoing Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20. The matches were scheduled to take place on March 18 and 19 but now have been put off for a further date due to overgrowing of the coronavirus outbreak. The tournament began on March 15, 2020, with defending champions Abahani Limited occupying the top spot after the completion of the first round of matches. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Karachi Test, Lone ODI Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

The BCB’s decision to postpone the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League second-round matches was taken following the Ministry of Youth and Sports decision to postpone all of the sports-related activities in Bangladesh. A total of six matches in the round have been postponed and further step will be taken after a health and safety advisory of the Bangladesh government.

‘The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to postpone the 2nd round of matches of the ongoing Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20 scheduled on 18 and 19 March 2020 due to unavoidable circumstances.’ Read the official statement posted by the cricket board on their official social media account.

The 2019-20 DPDCL is the seventh edition of the tournament with a List A status, although almost 35 seasons have been played before achieving the status. The tournament was scheduled from March 15 to May 8, 2020, but it looks like it might be stretched till a further date if the competition doesn’t restart quickly.