After the conclusion of the ODI series, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face off against each other in a two-match T20I series. The BAN vs AFG 1st T20I 2022 will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 03, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams look to make the winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for BAN vs AFG 1st T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Century Helps Visitors Clinch Dominant Victory To Avoid Whitewash.

Bangladesh were the better team in the 50-over format as they won the series 2-1. The host will be aiming to replicate that feat and emerge victorious in the shortest international format. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are a different prospect in the T20Is and will provide a stern test. Both teams will be looking to build up to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The first T20I match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 03, 2022 (Thursday). The BAN vs AFG match is scheduled to start at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). As per Bangladesh time, the BAN vs AFG match will start at 03:00 pm.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2022 in India and Bangladesh (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, no broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the BAN vs AFG T20I match in India. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV and T Sports will provide the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I clash.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2022?

FanCode will live stream the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I match online for fans in India on its app and website. The audience from Bangladesh can check out Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel for possible free live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match.

