Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Afghanistan will look to wrap up their three game T20 series when it takes on Zimbabwe in the second T20 match at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe hardly put on any resistance in the first game with both their batting and bowling unit letting them down. Afghanistan are heading into the game on the back of a series defeat to Bangladesh and with the team preparing for the T20 World Cup, it is an ideal opportunity for them to gain some confidence. Hosts Zimbabwe have plenty to ponder ahead of this game but they will feel Afghanistan can be beaten. Afghanistan Cricketers and ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf Offer Prayers for Victims of Paktika Tragedy.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran did well for Afghanistan in the last game and the impact then have in the power plays makes them a threat for the opposition. Darwish Abdul Rasoli and Sediqullah Atal will look to make use of these matches to gain some international experience. In terms of bowling, skipper Rashid Khan will be looking for his first wicket in the series but both Azmatullah Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rehman looked good.

Zimbabwe’s middle order had four players getting out for single digit score and that tells us about the problem they are facing. The big names like Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza will have to rise up to the challenge and take the attack to the opposition. Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans were the only wicket takers in the previous contest and the hosts need some wicket taking options in this match.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Date Friday, October 31 Time 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Afghanistan national cricket team in the ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2025 on Friday, October 31. The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and will begin at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the ZIM vs AFG 2025 T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2025 online viewing options. Afghanistan Players Pay Tribute to Afghan Victims, Including 3 Cricketers Who Were Killed in Pakistani Airstrike Ahead of ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025 (See Pic)

How to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the ZIM vs AFG 2025 T20I series, with FanCode being the digital rights holder. Users can find the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require either a match pass or a tour pass. Zimbabwe will struggle to match Afghanistan’s intensity again with the visitors claiming a second successive victory in the serie

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).