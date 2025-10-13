Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd ODI 2025: The Afghanistan national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, October 14. The AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh best fantasy playing XI prediction for the 3rd ODI 2025 can find details below. Rahmat Shah Gets Taken Off the Field in a Wheelchair After Trying To Bat With Torn Calf Muscle During AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025.

The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series against Jaker Ali's Bangladesh. Afghanistan secured a thumping five-wicket win in the first ODI and followed it with a dominating 81-run victory in the second. Rashid Khan and Co. have a golden chance to whitewash Bangladesh in the ODI series and take revenge after losing the recently concluded three-match T20I series 3-0 against the same opposition. Rashid Khan Becomes First-Ever Afghanistan Bowler To Reach 200 Wickets in ODIs, Achieves Feat During BAN vs AFG 1st ODI 2025.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG).

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Rahmat Shah (AFG)

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Mahedi Hasan Miraz (BAN), Shamim Hossain.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN).

Who Will Win AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 Match?

The Afghanistan national cricket team has an unassailable 2-0 lead against the Bangladesh national cricket team. The Rashid Khan-led side defeated the Bangla Tigers comprehensively in the first two ODIs. As a result, Afghanistan has an upper hand here and is likely to whitewash Bangladesh by winning the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025.

