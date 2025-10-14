Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The Afghanistan National Cricket Team is set to go up against the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, October 14. After losing the AFG vs BAN T20I 2025, rather, being whitewashed by Bangladesh in the three games, the Afghanistan National Cricket Team has issued a strong response in the ODIs. The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan team has already won the AFG vs BAN 2025 ODI series, having secured a 2-0 unassailable lead and now, will have their sights set on securing a clean sweep. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2025 is set to be played in Abu Dhabi and it will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win AFG vs BAN ODI?

Bangladesh in contrast, will eye a consolation victory against Afghanistan. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and co have been outplayed thoroughly across departments. The batting department of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team has been the Achilles Heel for this side. In the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025, Bangladesh were bowled out for 221 and in the second game, they failed to chase down a 191-run target, being bowled out for just 109. Afghanistan are hot favourites to secure a clean sweep against Bangladesh but cricket is an unpredictable game and Bangladesh will still harbour hopes of securing at least one victory. Rahmat Shah Gets Taken Off the Field in a Wheelchair After Trying To Bat With Torn Calf Muscle During AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025.

AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 Date Tuesday, October 14 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Where to Watch AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the AFG vs BAN 2025 ODI series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 online viewing options.

How to Watch AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the AFG vs BAN 2025 ODI series with FanCode as the digital rights holder. Users can find the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass (Rs 39). Afghanistan will feel they have enough quality about them to seal a third straight ODI series victory over Bangladesh today.

