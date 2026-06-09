Bangladesh vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st ODI 2026

The cricketing world turns its attention to Dhaka as Bangladesh prepares to host Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) of their bilateral series on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. This fixture marks the beginning of Australia's white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which also includes a three-match T20I series. Cricket enthusiasts in India are set for an engaging clash, with all the action available for live streaming. Australian Cricketers Denied Entry Into Golf Course in Dhaka Ahead of BAN vs AUS ODI Series 2026.

Australia enters the series as the favourites, despite missing several key players. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood are absent from the pace attack, while Mitchell Marsh is recovering from an ankle injury and Travis Head is on personal leave. Josh Inglis will captain the ODI side, featuring new faces like Cooper Connolly, Todd Murphy, and Liam Scott, aiming to make their mark on the international stage. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will rely on their home advantage and spin-friendly pitches, led by captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, alongside experienced campaigners like Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Litton Das.

Match Date, Time, and Venue

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Australia is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The match will commence at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The venue for this highly anticipated encounter is the iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Australia has maintained a dominant record against Bangladesh in One Day Internationals. Out of 22 ODI matches played between the two nations, Australia has emerged victorious in 20 encounters, while Bangladesh has secured just one win. One match concluded with no result. Bangladesh's sole ODI triumph against Australia occurred during the 2005 Natwest Series. Their most recent ODI meeting was on November 11, 2023, during the ICC World Cup, where Australia secured an 8-wicket victory. BAN vs AUS 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head Miss Out; Josh Inglis to Lead in ODIs.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

For cricket fans in India, the exclusive destination to watch the Bangladesh vs Australia ODI series live is FanCode. The entire series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and its official website. Importantly, there will be no live television broadcast of the series in India.

Viewers in other regions can tune in via the following platforms:

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform India None FanCode App & Website Australia Foxtel Kayo Sports USA Willow HD Prime Video (via Willow TV subscription), DirecTV

Bangladesh will be keen to leverage their home conditions to challenge the formidable Australian side, making the first ODI a must-watch for cricket aficionados worldwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).