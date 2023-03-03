Bangladesh are currently playing in a three-match ODI series against defending World Cup champions England at home. The 2nd ODI will take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday, March 3. The game will start at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss meanwhile will be held at 11:00 am IST. England currently have a 1-0 lead in the series. A win in the next game will help them to wrap up the series. Read more to know about the live streaming and broadcasting details of this match. Baseball After Bazball! England Cricketer Harry Brook to Train With MLB Team, Named Europe Brand Ambassador Along With Issy Wong.

The visitors registered a three-wicket victory in the 1st ODI. Chasing a decent target of 209, at a point England were in trouble. Finally, a fantastic century from Dawid Malan helped them to get over the line at the 48th over of the match. In recent times, England are known for their aggressive gameplay. However, in the first ODI, it was quite opposite. It will be very interesting to see, what approach Jos Butler's team takes in this match.

Despite failing to defend the target, it was a commendable performance from Bangladesh. They put great pressure on England with disciplined bowling. Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto's fighting innings was probably the biggest positive for the home side. However, to win against the English team, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will have to get their form back.

When Is BAN vs ENG 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh will take on England in the 2nd ODI of a three-match series on Friday, March 3. The game will begin at 11:30 am IST at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The toss will be held at 11:00 am IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs ENG 2nd ODI 2023?

Unfortunately for the Indian fans, Bangladesh vs England ODI series has no broadcasters in India. Hence the match will not be telecasted live here. The BAN vs ENG 2nd ODI will be telecasted live on Gazi TV and T-Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs ENG 2nd ODI 2023?

In India, the BAN vs ENG 2nd ODI will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. Fans however will have to take a subscription to access it. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh Rabbithole will povide live streaming of this game.

