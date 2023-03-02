Quetta Gladiators' bowler Umaid Asif pulled off his signature 'Iron Man' celebration after dismissing Lahore Qalandars' opener Mirza Baig during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 match between the two teams on Thursday, March 2. The fast bowler took a catch off his own bowling after the right-hander skied a delivery and pulled up his jersey to reveal an Iron Man T-shirt that he was wearing beneath. He then made a gesture with his hand, just like Iron Man would do while shooting a beam from his hand. His teammates soon surrounded him to celebrate the dismissal. Mithali Raj Dances to Manike Mage Hithe! Gujarat Giants Mentor Shakes A Leg to Sri Lankan Hit Song With Players Ahead of WPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Umaid Asif's Iron Man Celebration Here:

