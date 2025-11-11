Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Bangladesh National Cricket Team will play Ireland National Cricket Team in the first Test on November 11 as part of a two-match series between the two nations. The BAN vs IRE 2025 will be played in Bangladesh, with Ireland touring the Asian country for a 5 T20I and 2 Test visit between November 11 and December 2. Interestingly, the BAN vs IRE Tests 2025 will not be part of the ongoing WTC 2025-27 Cycle. BAN vs IRE 2025: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Returns As Bangladesh Announces Squad for Ireland Test Series

Najmul Shanto has been reinstated as Bangladesh's Test captain after the batter stepped down in June, with BCB naming a solid 15-member squad for the BAN vs IRE Tests 2025. Visiting Ireland will be captained by Andrew Balbirnie, with IRE announcing a 15-member touring party that blends experience and youth.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test 2025 Match Details

Match BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 Date November 11 Time 9:00 AM IST Venue Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Day 1 of the first Test match between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the Ireland national cricket team will be played on Tuesday, November 11. The BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 will be hosted at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and will begin at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025: Harry Tector Backs Ireland To Rise Above Bangladesh Challenge Despite Spin Threat.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test 2025?

Unfortunately, no one has the broadcasting rights for the BAN vs IRE in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to find BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 viewing options on the TV channels for live telecast. For the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test 2025?

Although no broadcaster in India holds digital rights of BAN vs IRE 2025, fans can get viewing options for live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland first Test 2025 in India. Fans can watch BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription pass. Bangladesh head into the contest as firm favourites.

