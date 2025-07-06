Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: Zimbabwe will play South Africa in the second test at the Queens Sports Club at Bulawayo with the visitors leading the two-match series 0-1. The Proteas are the world champions in the test format and despite several of their first team stars missing in action here, they are the overwhelming favourites to secure a win. Opponents Zimbabwe on the other hand will treat this as a learning opportunity and there were positive in the first test that will give them confidence, particularly in their batting. South Africa Playing XI for ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Announced: Wiaan Mulder Named Captain, Prenelan Subrayen and Lesego Senokwane Handed Proteas Debut.

Prince Masvaure replaced Brian Bennett in the last game for Zimbabwe as a concussion replacement and he is all set to be part of the playing eleven here. He will open the innings alongside Takudzwanashe Kaitano. Sean Williams scored a wonderful century in the previous game, and he is one player that can hold the innings together. In terms of bowling, it will be down to Tanaka Chivanga and Wellington Masakadza to get the wickets.

Corbin Bosch had one of the best all-round performances in test cricket for Proteas with a five-wicket haul and a century to his name. Lhuan-dre Pretorius too got to a three-figure mark with South Africa enjoying a good outing with the bat. In terms of wicket taking ability, Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder will be a threat for the home team.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Details

Match ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Date July 6 Time 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode for Live Streaming

When is Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The second and final match of the two-Test series between Zimbabwe and South Africa is scheduled to start on Sunday, July 6. The ZIM vs SA 2nd Test will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, and start at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025: South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj Ruled Out of Second Match Against Zimbabwe With Groin Strain.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, no one has the broadcasting rights for the ZIM vs SA in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to find ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 viewing options on the TV channels for live telecast. For the ZIM vs SA 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Match?

Although no broadcaster in India holds digital rights of ZIM vs SA 2025, fans can get viewing options for live streaming of Zimbabwe vs South Africa second Test 2025 in India. Fans can watch ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription pass. South Africa will once again dominate this match and should secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2025 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).