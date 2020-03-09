Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BAN vs ZIM on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

File image of Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs ZIM T20 Match Live Streaming Online: Bangladesh and Zimbabwe go head to head in the two-match T20I series in Dhaka. The two sides earlier met in the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Bangladesh emerged victorious by 3-0 as they performed the whitewash. Both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be looking to dish out impressive performances in the T20I series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2020 live streaming online, you can scroll below. Apart from live streaming, you will get BAN vs ZIM live telecast and live score details as well. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

Opening pair of Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das dominated Zimbabwe bowling in the ODI series. Both the openers smashed two centuries each. Das' impressive performance could make management stick to him as the second opener in the T20 series, which means Soumya Sarkar will have to bat at number three or in the middle-order.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 09, 2020. The game will get underway at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 06:00 pm local time. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of 1st T20I 2020, Here Are Match Results of Last Five BAN vs ZIM Twenty20 Encounters.

How to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2020 in India. The live telecast of BAN vs ZIM will be provided on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. For Bangladesh viewers Gazi TV or G TV will provide live telecast of the match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2020 Match online

Cricket fanatics who are not able to catch the live telecast of BAN vs ZIM game on TV can switch to online platforms to watch the match. As Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020, the tournament will be live-streamed on its OTT platform- Hotstar. In Bangladesh, rabbitholebd.com will provide live streaming of BAN vs ZIM 1st T20I 2020. Fans can also follow the game on LatestLY via live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of BAN vs ZIM 1st T20I.

In the last five meetings between these two sides in T20Is, Bangladesh have enjoyed the upper hand; winning three matches. Zimbabwe will be keen to turn the tide and challenge the hosts this time around.