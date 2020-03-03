Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BAN vs ZIM on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Tamim Iqbal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

BAN vs ZIM ODI Match Live Streaming Online: Bangladesh and Zimbabwe meet in the second of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. Hosts Bangladesh won the first ODI by a record margin of 169 runs and now will be looking to seal the series. Meanwhile, for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe free live streaming online you can scroll down. Apart from BAN vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2020 live streaming, you will get live telecast details as well.

Bangladesh had an easy outing in the series opener. After posting 321 for six in 50 overs, Bangladesh bundled out Zimbabwe for just 152 runs. Opening batsman Liton Das smashed 126 off 105 balls before he was retired hurt. Apart from him, Mohammad Mithun scored a valuable half-century as well.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 03, 2020. The game will get underway at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 01:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2020 in India. The live telecast of BAN vs ZIM Test match was provided on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. However, as per the Star Sports TV guide, the BAN vs ZIM 2nd ODI is not listed. So, chances are the match won't be telecast live in India. For Bangladesh viewers Gazi TV or G TV will provide live telecast of the match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2020 Match online

Cricket fanatics who are not able to catch the live streaming of BAN vs ZIM game on TV can switch to online platforms to see the match. As Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2020, the tournament will be live-streamed on its OTT platform- Hotstar. In Bangladesh, rabbitholebd.com will provide live streaming of BAN vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2020. Fans can also follow the game on LatestLY via live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of BAN vs ZIM 2nd ODI.

In response to Bangladesh’s total, Zimbabwe batsmen failed to put up a good show and were thus bowled out. Mohammad Saifuddin was star performer with the ball for Bangladesh as he picked three wickets.