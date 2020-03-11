Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BAN vs ZIM on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Mushfiqur Rahim (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

BAN vs ZIM T20 Match Live Streaming Online: Bangladesh and Zimbabwe take on each other in the second and last T20I in Dhaka. Hosts Bangladesh won the first T20I comprehensively and took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The home side will now be looking to perform whitewash in the T20I series as well. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I live streaming online, then you can scroll down. Apart from the live streaming, fans will get live score of BAN vs ZIM T20 match as well. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I.

Bangladesh registered a 48-run victory in the first T20I. After posting 200 for three, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 152. For Bangladesh, Soumya Sarkar slammed unbeaten 62 off 32 balls, which included four fours and five sixes. Apart from Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das chipped in with 41 and 59 respectively. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI with All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for BAN vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2020.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 11, 2020. The game will get underway at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 06:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2020 in India. The live telecast of BAN vs ZIM will be provided on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. For Bangladesh viewers, Gazi TV or G TV will provide live telecast of the match. Tamim Iqbal vs Sikandar Raza and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2020 in Dhaka.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2020 Match online

Cricket fanatics who are not able to catch the live telecast of BAN vs ZIM game on TV can switch to online platforms to watch the match. As Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020, the tournament will be live-streamed on its OTT platform- Hotstar. In Bangladesh, rabbitholebd.com will provide live streaming of BAN vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2020. Fans can also follow the game on LatestLY via live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of BAN vs ZIM 2nd T20I.

While Bangladesh is likely to field an unchanged side, Zimbabwe could make some changes going into the last encounter. The visiting side would want to end the tour on a high and thus will be seeking a victory.