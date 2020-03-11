Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI with All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for BAN vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2020

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Bangladesh (BAN) will take on Zimbabwe (ZIM) in second T20I game of the series. BAN vs ZIM match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on March 11, 2020 (Wednesday). This will be a good opportunity for the hosts to complete yet another clean-sweep over the visitors after already beating them 3-0 in the ODI series. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe hope to end a disappointing tour on high with a win. Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I can scroll down below. BAN vs ZIM 1st T20I 2020, Highlights.

Bangladesh have been brilliant in the series and will look to put a seal on an impressive display over the last month win a win in the last game. Speaking of the previous game, Bangladeshi batsmen were in fine form as the top order scored runs at the rate of knots. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das managed a 92-run partnership before Soumya Sarkar smashed 62 in 32 deliveries to post a total which was too much for Zimbabwe to chase. Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam bagged three-wickets each in the game. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Liton Das (BAN) should be the keeper in your team.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – You should ideally go for three batsmen and they must be Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Soumya Sarkar (BAN) and Craig Ervine (ZIM).

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Saifuddin (BAN), Sikandar Raza (ZIM) and Sean Williams (ZIM) should be the three all-rounders in your team.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Aminul Islam (BAN), Donald Tiripano (ZIM) and Chris Mpofu (ZIM).

Tamim Iqbal has been brilliant in the past few games and should be selected as your captain for this clash while Sean Williams (ZIM) will play an important role for the visitors and can be selected as your vice-captain.