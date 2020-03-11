Tamim Iqbal vs Sikandar Raza and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2020 in Dhaka

File pictures of Tamim Iqbal and Sikandar Raza (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Zimbabwe’s tour of Bangladesh will come to an end with the second T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh have already gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Zimbabwe will now be looking to draw level in this series and end the tour on a high. However, stopping Bangladesh at home won’t be an easy task. Bangladesh registered a comfortable in the first T20I with top-order contributing majorly to the success. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI with All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for BAN vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2020.

Soumya Sarkar, who came in to bat at number three, played a whirlwind knock of 62 off just 32 balls, which included five sixes and four fours. Apart from him, opening pair of Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das continued their good form and formed a 92-run stand. Meanwhile, ahead of the second T20I, let’s take a look at some of the mini-battler that could change the course of the match.

Tamim Iqbal vs Sikandar Raza: The left-handed opening batsman has been in good form. After his two centuries in ODIs, Tamim scored 41 in the first T20I. It is important for Zimbabwe to stop the run flow early on and picking Tamim will help in that case. Off-break of Sikandar Raza early on can unsettle the left-hander. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I.

Mustafizur Rahman vs Craig Ervine: In the first T20I, fast-bowler Mustafizur Rahman trapped Craig Ervine early on, and that made things difficult for Zimbabwe then. Ervine holds an important position in the batting department and Mustafizur will be looking to account for his wicket once again.

Soumya Sarkar vs Donald Tripano: The left-hander showed no mercy as he smashes Zimbabwe bowlers to all parts in the opening T20I. Sarkar finished unbeaten as he helped Bangladesh post the big total. Tiripano, who usually comes in as first change, will have his work cut out to remove in-form Sarkar.