PAK vs BAN Free Live Streaming Online: Pakistan and Bangladesh have struggled for form at the 2023 World Cup in India and both the teams are on a multiple game losing streak. While the Men in Green have lost four on the bounce, the Bangla Tigers have been even worse with a losing streak that has gone for five matches now. Their defeat at the hands of the Netherlands did not come as a surprise for many because the team’s body language has been very poor on the ground and they are showing no hunger for turning things around. Pakistan on the other hand will feel they were very unlucky in their defeat to South Africa. While they can still technically make it the next round, it does look highly improbable. PAK vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Kolkata Biryani, Kebabs on Pakistan Cricket Team’s Menu Ahead of Bangladesh Match.

Mohammad Rizwan started the tournament on a bright note for Pakistan but his form has dipped and it is hurting the team. Babar Azam has got a few fifties but failure to convert them to big scores means the team has not had any kind of dominance in the middle overs. Shadab Khan had to leave the field early due to concussion and he is unlikely to be fit against Bangladesh. Shaheen Shah Afridi will fancy himself picking up a few wickets on the Eden Garden track. Can Pakistan Qualify for Semi-Final? What are PAK's Semis Chances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? What’s Their NRR and Current Position on Points Table?

Shakib Al Hasan has failed with both the bat and bowl in the tournament and Bangladesh is paying a heavy price for it. Tamim Iqbal’s experience is being missed by the team and one wonders what would have happened had he been part of the team. Litton Das is known for his stylish stroke play but just like other batters, he has failed to get going.

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will be up against Bangladesh in an all-important ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash on October 30. The PAK vs BAN match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it will begin at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the PAK vs BAN match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. In Pakistan ASports and PTV Sports will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs BAN match. For Bangladesh viewers, Gazi TV or GTV will provide live telcast of PAK vs BAN World Cup match. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the PAK vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). Pakistan may not be at their best but defeating Bangladesh should not be a problem for them.

