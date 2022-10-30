After a sensational one-run win over Pakistan, a high-flying Zimbabwe side would aim to keep their momentum going on in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Craig Ervine-led side played inspirationally well to defend a low total to eke out an unlikely win, that left many stunned in the cricket world. Expectedly, a lot of appreciation and love poured in for the Zimbabwe side, which helped other sides believe in the saying, “It is not over until it is over.” ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live:

Bangladesh, in stark contrast, were hammered by South Africa in their last encounter. Shakib Al Hasan and co were thrashed by the Proteas, who rode on a magnificent hundred Rilee Rossouw to post a massive total. The South Africa bowlers complimented the effort with Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi wrecking the Bangladesh batting unit. Needing to win to get their momentum back, Bangladesh face a tough ask against the spirited Zimbabweans, who are sure to put up a tough fight once again.

When Is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 30, 2022 (Sunday). The SA vs BAN game has a start time of 08:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The SA vs BAN match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).