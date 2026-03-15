BCCI Awards 2026 Full Winners List at ‘Naman Awards’ Ceremony

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated the Golden Era of Indian cricket tonight at the Naman Awards 2026, held in the national capital. Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana headlined the prestigious event, claiming the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) and Best International Cricketer (Women), respectively. The ceremony was a landmark occasion, as the BCCI also felicitated five separate national squads for their historic haul of ICC trophies over the past 12 months. Ishan Kishan Visits Grandparents in Nawada Post T20 World Cup 2026 Success (Watch Video).

Celebrating Unprecedented Global Success

A central theme of the 2026 awards was India's absolute dominance on the world stage. The BCCI officially recognised the achievements of the senior men’s team for their 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup victories, and the senior women’s team for their maiden 2025 ODI World Cup title.

The junior ranks were not overlooked, with the Under-19 men’s and women’s teams also receiving accolades for their respective World Cup triumphs.

Top Individual and Debut Honours

Shubman Gill’s recognition follows a record-breaking season where he surpassed 1,700 international runs across formats. Smriti Mandhana’s award marks her fifth time being named India’s best female cricketer, a testament to her consistency at the top of the order.

In the debutant categories, pace sensation Harshit Rana won the award for Best International Debut (Men) following his impact in the T20 World Cup. N Sree Charani was named the Best International Debut (Women), highlighting the successful integration of young talent into the national setup.

Recognition for Domestic Excellence

The domestic circuit, the backbone of Indian cricket, saw the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) named the best-performing association after winning four major trophies. Harsh Dubey of Vidarbha took home the Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy, while Mumbai’s Ira Jadhav was celebrated as the best junior domestic woman cricketer. Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir and Jay Shah Visit Shri Siddhivinayak Temple With T20 World Cup Trophy To Seek Blessings After India's T20WC 2026 Triumph (Watch Video).

Domestic & Age-Group Excellence

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was recognised as the best-performing state association of the 2024–25 season, having secured four major domestic titles.

Ranji Trophy and Senior Domestic

Lala Amarnath Award (Best All-Rounder - Ranji): Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest Runs): Y.V. Rathod (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest Wickets): Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Best Woman Cricketer (Senior Domestic One Day): Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Lala Amarnath Award (Best All-Rounder - Limited Overs): Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)

Junior and Age-Group (Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy)

Best Woman Cricketer (Junior Domestic): Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)

Highest Runs (U-16 Vijay Merchant): Shanthanu Singh (UP)

Highest Wickets (U-16 Vijay Merchant): Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (MP) Felicitation of ICC World Champions In a historic first, the BCCI honoured all five Indian teams that won global titles during the recent cycle: Senior Men’s Team: T20 World Cup 2026 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winners. Senior Women’s Team: ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 winners. Under-19 Men’s Team: ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 winners. Under-19 Women’s Team: ICC U-19 T20 World Cup 2025 winners.



Lifetime Achievement Honours

The BCCI’s highest honour was conferred upon three legendary figures for their transformative impact on the game in India.

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Rahul Dravid and Roger Binny

BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women: Mithali Raj The evening served as a bridge between generations, with modern stars sharing the limelight with legends Dravid, Binny, and Mithali, who were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards for their enduring contributions to the sport.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).