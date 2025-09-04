Dream11's journey as the lead sponsor of the India national cricket team saw an abrupt end last month, following the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. Following the passing of the bill in the Indian Parliament on August 21, and the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on August 22, a clear ban on real-money games on fantasy sports platforms was introduced. Dream 11 had the exact same business, hence after the ban, Board of Control for Cricket in India had to part ways. Now, the BCCI have introduced "Invitation for Expression of Interest for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights", and as per sources, they have inflated the base price in context to their last deal with Dream11. Team India Jersey Sponsor: Toyota, FinTech Start-Up Interested in Replacing Dream11 as Indian Cricket Team's Sponsor Ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

How Much Did Dream11 Pay For India National Cricket Team Lead Sponsorship?

In the previous deal with Dream11, the BCCI were getting 3.17 crores INR for bilateral matches, and 1.12 crores INR for multilateral matches. As per Cricbuzz, "BCCI is targeting a minimum valuation uplift of over 10 percent for the bilateral contests and around three percent for multilateral tournaments."

What is New Base Price For India National Cricket Team Lead Sponsorship?

As reported by multiple sources, the new base price for bilateral matches is expected to be 3.5 crores INR, while for the multilateral tournaments, particularly in the ICC and ACC competitions, the figures would be 1.5 crores INR. As reported in Cricbuzz, the BCCI is "seeking sponsorship for the next three years", with 130 matches scheduled during the time frame, including the T20 World Cup in 2026 and the ODI World Cup in 2027. By the new revised base price, BCCI would be earning 400 crores INR more, while the actual figures after the deal are expected to go higher.

Who Will Be Team India's Lead Sponsor in Asia Cup 2025?

With Dream11 out of the picture, the Indian cricket team might be playing the Asia Cup 2025 without a lead sponsor. The bidding for the new lead sponsor space available is September 16, while the Asia Cup 2025 starts on September 9, with India playing a day later against UAE. Chances of a temporary lead sponsor are next to nil. So, with bidding starting post-tournament start, and chances of a temporary sponsor minimal, Team India are expected to play Asia Cup 2025 without a lead sponsor. Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast To Be Available on DD Sports for India Specific Matches and Final.

Which Brands Cannot Sponsor India National Cricket Team?

Gaming, betting, crypto, and tobacco brands are not allowed to bid for Team India lead sponsorship space, due to legal rules. While banking, financial companies, non-alcoholic cold beverages, fans, Athleisure, and sportswear manufacturers, mixer grinders, safety locks, and insurance companies are also not eligible to bid, due to the chance of conflict of interest with possible sponsors.

