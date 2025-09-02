The Asia Cup 2025 is set to be played in UAE starting from September 9. A total of eight teams are participating this time. They are divided in two groups and two teams from each group will play in the Super Four. Two top teams from the Super Four will face off in the final. India and Pakistan are drafted in the same group and they will clash on September 14. All the matches will be played across two venues, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The live telecast viewing option of the India specific matches will be available on DD Sports channel for DD Free Dish users. DD Sports will also provide the live telecast viewing option of the Asia Cup 2025 final. Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Channel in India: How To Watch Cricket Tournament Featuring India vs Pakistan on TV.

Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast To Be Available on DD Sports

📢 DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) will broadcast LIVE all #TeamIndia🇮🇳 specific matches & the FINAL of #AsiaCup 2025 🏏 from September 10 to September 28 💥 Stay tuned for more updates! — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)