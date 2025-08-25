Following the passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in the Indian Parliament on August 21, and the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on August 22, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is left without a lead jersey sponsor just days before the Asia Cup 2025. The new bill bans real-money-based fantasy sports platforms, which include Team India's principal sponsor, Dream11. With Dream11 out of the picture, the BCCI are in search of a new sponsor. Now, as per a report in NDTV, automobile giants Toyota Motor Corporation and a Fintech start-up have shown their interest in sponsoring the side. Team India Next Jersey Sponsor: After Dream11 Exit, Know Probable List of Contenders for Lead Sponsor of Men in Blue Ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

The BCCI are yet to invite applications for its official tendering process, following the abrupt end to their deal with Dream11. But, as per the NDTV report, "Toyota Motor Corporation and a Fintech start-up have all shown interest till now." Toyota Motor Corporation is a renowned Japanese multinational automotive manufacturing company, founded in 1937. They are one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers by sales.

Why BCCI and Dream11 Had To Part Ways?

The passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 has put a clear ban on real-money games on fantasy sports platforms. Dream11 has the exact same business of real-money games on fantasy sports platforms. Having suffered a ban in the country, sponsoring the India national cricket team wouldn't be viable for the company, so they parted ways. The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has revealed their separation from the deal. Dream11 had signed a three-year deal worth Rs. 358 crores in July 2023 to replace edtech company Byju’s as the lead sponsor of ICT.

While Toyota Motor Corporation and a Fintech start-up are reportedly the frontrunners for the lead sponsor space, the official tendering process hasn't opened yet, so nothing can be assured. Also, it had been previously reported that the Team India jersey for the Asia Cup 2025 with the Dream11 logo have already been printed, but won't be used now, following the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. Why European Cricket Network Tours Are Paused Indefinitely? What's Its Connection With India's Online Gaming Bill 2025? Know Details.

If Team India doesn't manage to strike a deal for the lead sponsor area before the Asia Cup 2025 starts, they have to play without one. Asia Cup 2025 starts on September 9 in the UAE. India will play their first match on September 10, against the hosts at the Dubai International Stadium.

