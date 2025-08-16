In a significant development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has amended the "injury replacement" rule in multi-day cricket for the upcoming domestic season. The BCCI has taken the decision and amended the playing conditions after India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a toe fracture in the recently concluded Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. According to Cricbuzz, if a player sustains a "serious injury" during the match, an injury replacement may be permitted. National Sports Governance Bill Passed: What It Means for BCCI- World’s Richest Cricket Body.

The report added that the serious injury must be sustained during play and within the playing area to describe the new 'injury replacement rule' introduced by the BCCI. As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI introduced the new rule in the playing conditions for the domestic season 2025-26 in the multi-day cricket under a new subhead, 'Serious Injury Replacement'. The serious injury replacement is similar to concussion replacement rules.

It is to be noted that India and England players Rishabh Pant (toe injury) and Chris Woakes (shoulder injury) prevented both teams from using replacements during the fourth and fifth tests, respectively, as it still needed to be approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Indian Domestic Cricket Schedule for 2025–26 Season Announced; Action To Get Underway With Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy Starts on October 15.

BCCI's Playing Conditions: Serious Injury Replacement

As per Cricbuzz, for the serious injury replacement, the team shall nominate substitutes at the time of the toss. However, if a wicketkeeper needs to be replaced, the match referee might allow a player from outside the nominated substitutes if no wicketkeeper is added as the nominated substitute. Below are the new changes made by the BCCI in the injury replacement rule, as per Cricbuzz.

1.2.8.1.3.5 In all circumstances serious injury replacement player shall be from nominated substitutes at the time of toss (For Col C K Nayudu Trophy from the time of nomination of players). Only in the case where wicket-keeper is seriously injured and needs a replacement then Match Referee may allow a wicket-keeper from player outside the nominated substitutes if there is no wicket-keeper in the nominated substitutes.

1.2.8.2 The Serious Injury Replacement Request must be submitted to the BCCI Match Referee as soon as possible after the incident specified in clause 1.2.8.1.3.2 if a Serious Injury Replacement is to be permitted.

1.2.8.3 The BCCI Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Serious Injury Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his team for the remainder of the match.

1.2.8.4 In assessing whether the nominated Serious Injury Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the BCCI Match Referee should consider the likely role that the seriously injured player would have played during the remainder of the match, and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Serious Injury Replacement.

The latest playing conditions for the serious injury replacement will be applied to the upcoming CK Nayudu Trophy. The BCCI has said their no such injury replacement will be allowed in white-ball domestic cricket. It will be interesting to see whether the BCCI will implement the new serious injury replacement rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or not.

