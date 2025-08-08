The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced its schedule for the 2025-26 Indian domestic season on August 8. Action in the Indian domestic calendar starts with the Duleep Trophy 2025 that gets underway on August 28 and it will be followed by the Irani Cup 2025 on October 1. The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite and Plate group matches will get underway on October 15. The Senior Women's T20 Trophy will start from October 8 and on the men's calendar is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 on November 26. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is the men's One-Day tournament, will start from December 24, while the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy will begin on February 6. Duleep Trophy 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About Red-Ball Domestic Tournament.

Indian Domestic Cricket Schedule for 2025-26

The countdown is on! ⏳ Brace yourself for a power-packed 2025-26 Domestic Season—back-to-back battles, relentless energy, and non-stop cricketing action 🔥 It all starts with the #DuleepTrophy on the 28th August 👌👌@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/D6pnRefNJM — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 8, 2025

