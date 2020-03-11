BCCI Lists Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus to Be Followed During India vs South Africa ODI Series 2020

Team India (Photo Credits: BCCI/Twitter)

India will take on South Africa in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting March 12, in Dharamshala. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has listed some precautionary measures to be followed during the series because of coronavirus (COVID-19) threat. “The BCCI’s medical team has been monitoring the current coronavirus COVID-19 situation. All the players, team support staff, State Associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India,” read the board’s release. Coronavirus Scare: Shining the Ball with Saliva a Concern, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The cricket board also listed some of the do’s and don’ts of personal hygiene. “The BCCI has also issued a mandate to the airlines, team hotels, State Associations and medical teams at venues about the thorough sanitisation of all the facilities before and during team use, education of all staff members about the do’s and don’ts for prevention of COVID-19 transmission and continuous monitoring to ensure that the protocols are strictly followed,” it added. IPL 2020 Matches at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to Be Held Behind Closed Doors, Ban on Sale of Tickets Due to Coronavirus Threat: Report.

Here’s BCCI’s Post

India and South Africa will face-off in the first ODI at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. With coronavirus threat, various sporting events around the world have been either cancelled or either postponed. There were reports of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL), which will start from March 29, being cancelled amid COVID-19 fears, but board officials have denied it.