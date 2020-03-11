IPL 2020 Matches at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to Be Held Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus Threat: Report

File Image of Wankhede Stadium (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The coronavirus threat is spreading fast and has already resulted in various sports events around the world, either being cancelled or postponed. Even some of the matches in various sporting leagues were played behind the closed doors with no spectators allowed. Meanwhile, Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) is scheduled to start from March 29. With coronavirus threat around, there have been reports of the tournament being cancelled or postponed. However, organisers have made it clear that IPL 2020 will go ahead as per the schedule. Coronavirus Scare: Shining the Ball with Saliva a Concern, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the IPL 2020 matches in Mumbai will be played behind closed door with no spectators allowed. As per unconfirmed reports, the Maharashtra government is considering to ban IPL 2020 tickets sale in Mumbai, which means no spectators will turn up at the Wankhede Stadium for witness Mumbai Indians’ matches.

However, these are just speculations, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It is very much unlikely that the IPL 2020 will be played behind the closed doors, but one cannot rule out the possibility of it as well. IPL 2020 to be Called Off Due to Coronavirus Outbreak? BCCI Source Reveals Current Status of the Mega-Event.

Big Breaking Due to Corona Virus threat, MVA govt is considering to allow @IPL matches in the state but there will be ban on tickets sell. So, Match will be paid BUT without spectators. CM @OfficeofUT will make official announcement soon. #coronavirus — Dinesh Mourya (@dineshmourya4) March 11, 2020

Wankhede Stadium will host the tournament opener between last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Apart from it, six other Mumbai Indians’ home game will be played at the venue as well.