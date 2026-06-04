Ben Stokes Birthday Special: Celebrating England's Cricket Superstar As All-Rounder Turns 35

Today, June 4, 2026, marks the 35th birthday of Benjamin Andrew Stokes, the revered England Test captain and one of the most dynamic all-rounders in modern cricket. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, on June 4, 1991, Stokes has become synonymous with clutch performances and an unyielding will to win, leaving an indelible mark on the sport across all three formats. Where to Watch England vs New Zealand 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India.

Since his international debut in 2011, Stokes has consistently delivered moments of brilliance, propelling England to unprecedented heights. His journey is a testament to resilience, talent, and an attacking philosophy that has redefined English cricket.

A Career Defined by Heroics

Stokes' career is punctuated by a series of extraordinary individual efforts that have secured historic victories for England. Perhaps his most iconic moment came in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's, where his unbeaten 84 runs helped England tie the match and ultimately win the trophy on boundary count after a Super Over. He was deservedly named Man of the Match for his heroics.

Later that same year, during the Ashes series, Stokes produced another unforgettable innings. His sensational 135 not out at Headingley led England to an improbable one-wicket victory over Australia, chasing down 359 runs in what is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test innings of all time. ENG vs NZ 2026: England Announce Squad For 1st Test; Ben Stokes Named Captain As Emilio Gay, Sonny Baker and James Rew Earn Call-Ups.

The all-rounder continued his match-winning ways, playing a pivotal role in England's 2022 T20 World Cup triumph, scoring an unbeaten 52 in the final against Pakistan to guide his team to victory. Beyond these celebrated innings, Stokes also holds the record for the second-fastest double-century in Test history, a blistering 258 against South Africa in 2016, and, as of February 2023, he surpassed Brendon McCullum's record for the most sixes in a Test career.

Transformative Captaincy

Appointed England's Test captain in April 2022, Stokes, alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, ushered in an exciting new era often dubbed 'Bazball'. This aggressive, proactive style of play has revitalized England's Test fortunes, making them one of the most thrilling teams to watch. His captaincy began with a dominant 3-0 series victory over New Zealand. While facing injury setbacks, including a torn hamstring in December 2024 that required surgery in January 2025, Stokes remains committed to leading England with his characteristic flair. ENG vs NZ 2026: New Zealand Recall Mitchell Santner in Test Squad After Recovery From IPL Injury.

Career Snapshot

Here's a look at Ben Stokes' impressive career statistics and key honours:

Career Batting & Bowling Stats (as of early 2026)

Format Matches Runs Batting Avg 100s/50s Wickets Bowling Avg 5-wicket hauls Tests 120 7,216 34.86 14/37 245 31.24 6 ODIs 114 3,463 41.23 5/24 74 42.39 1 T20Is 43 585 21.67 0/1 26 32.92 0

Major Honours & Awards

2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Winner

2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winner

2019 ICC Men's Player of the Year

2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (for 2019, 2020, 2022)

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

2017 Indian Premier League Most Valuable Player

As Ben Stokes enters his 35th year, his impact on English cricket, both as a performer and a leader, remains profound. His ability to turn games on their head and inspire those around him ensures his place among the sport's all-time greats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).