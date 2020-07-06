Finally!! International cricket is all set to resume after the COVID-19 break as England will take on West Indies in the the three-match Test series, starting from July 8 (Wednesday). The home team will certainly step into the series as firm favourites. However, the Caribbean side consists of many players who can take the game away from the opposition. Also, the matches will be played in different conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, adapting to the situation will also be a great challenge for both sides. England vs West Indies 2020: 5 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the ENG vs WI Test Series.

Nevertheless, one thing which fans can expect from the forthcoming series is a tight contest between the bat and the ball. Bowlers might not be able to use the saliva to shine the ball. However, the England conditions and red dukes ball provide ample support to the bowlers. Also, the tracks will be fresh which can favour the batsmen too. Meanwhile, as the much-anticipated series is on the verge of getting underway, let’s look at some mini battles which one can witness in the forthcoming series. England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: Not James Anderson or Stuart Broad, These Three Players Can Be Match-Winners for the Hosts.

Ben Stokes vs Jason Holder

Holder is at the pinnacle of ICC all-rounder rankings while Stokes is positioned at the second spot. Hence, the two talismanic all-rounders will certainly aim to get the better of each other. Also, along with batting and bowling, Holder and Stokes will also handle the reins of their respective sides and will aim to take their team over the line. With the Test series being played in England, Stokes is touted to win this battle. However, the Caribbean skipper is also very well able to torment the opposition both with bat and ball.

James Anderson vs Kraigg Brathwaite

The Windies opener has fond memories from his last Tour to England and he’ll aim to replicate his heroics once again. However, he’ll be challenged by the veteran England pacer James Anderson who only seems to get better with time. Without the use of saliva, Anderson swung the ball as per his will in the practice match and will look to torment the Caribbean batsmen. Also, he’s just 16 short of becoming the first pacer to get 600 Test wickets and he can well achieve the milestone by the end of the series.

Jofra Archer vs Shai Hope

The forthcoming series will certainly be a bit emotional for Archer as he’ll be up against his own countrymen. However, England will rely upon him to take the Windies batting line-up by storm. The right-arm pacer can set the speed-gun on fire and his ability to swing the ball makes him even more lethal. However, Shai Hope, who has done will in England conditions, will be determined to neutralize the Archer effect to guide his side to triumph.

Squads:

England: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

