England host West Indies in the first of a three-Test match series behind closed doors. The first Test, which will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, will also mark the return of cricket back into action after almost four months. Both teams will be eager to start off on a winning note. The world will certainly have its eyes on both teams as cricket resumes albeit in a bio-secure environment and empty stadiums with the England vs West Indies series a specimen for many more to follow. Meanwhile, ahead of the first ENG vs WI Test, take a look at three players who could be match-winners for the England team. England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: Not Jason Holder or Shai Hope, These Three Players Can Be Match-Winners for Windies.

The England vs West Indies first Test match is set to begin on July 8 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The last time both these teams faced-off in a Test series was in the Caribbean Islands with Jason Holder’s men clinching the three-Test series 2-1. West Indies, however, have not won a Test series in England since 1988. They will want to break the drought and clinch the series this time around. England vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the Series Opener, Here Are Results of Last Five ENG vs WI Test Matches.

Ben Stokes

It will be extra-special for Ben Stokes when England take the field for the first Test against West Indies. The 29-year-old will also be making his captaincy debut in the same Test. With Joe Root unavailable due to the birth of his second child, Stokes is set to lead England for the first time in his career. The all-rounder enjoyed a great summer last year and will hope to continue at the same pace as cricket returns into action after a four-month wait.

Jofra Archer

In just seven Test matches, Archer has taken 30 wickets with three-five wicket-hauls. Two of those three fifers have been six-wicket hauls and both came against Australia. Archer was injured midway through the South Africa Test series and haven’t played since. He will be eager to carry on from where he left off against South Africa.

Jos Buttler

The England wicketkeeper-batsman has been off-colour in Test matches and has not registered a Test century since the 106 he scored against India in August 2018. Buttler has scored six half-centuries since his last Test hundred with his highest score in this period being 89. The 29-year-old will be certainly hungry for a big score after going without one in his last 16 Test matches.

England Squad for 1st Test: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

